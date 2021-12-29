St. Paul teachers, schools enter talks for new contact

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are discussing a new contract for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic cut short a three-day teacher strike in March 2020.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday the two sides have entered mediation.

The union wants smaller class sizes, more mental health support and 2.5% raises. District officials want to hold down costs in the face of shrinking enrollment. They say the wage proposal alone would cost more than $12.8 million.

St. Paul teachers made an average of $85,457 in 2020-21, according to the Professional Educations Licensing and Standards Board. Teachers in Minneapolis, by comparison, made $71,535.

Minneapolis teachers also are in mediation with their school district over similar demands for higher pay and improved working conditions.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.