St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of recruiting minors for a sex trafficking ring.

Gisela Castro Medina, 19, was arrested Thursday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's website said she was wanted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and was a fugitive from the FBI in Minnesota.

The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release that she was arrested along with Minnesota Republican activist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro. He has been indicted on multiple federal sex trafficking counts.

Lazzarro had close ties to many high-ranking Minnesota Republicans, including state party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who is married to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. She and Lazzaro co-hosted the podcast TruthMatters from October 2019 until early January 2020.