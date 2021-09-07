 Skip to main content
State Fair final attendance: 1.3M, far below 2019 record
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair wrapped up its 12-day run with total attendance of about 1.3 million, well below usual numbers as the delta variant kept many fairgoers away.

The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 state fair, and this year's comeback returned just as the delta variant was heating up. Fair officials did not require masks or vaccinations for visitors. Rainy weather also held crowds down on some days.

Final attendance was about 60 percent of 2019's record attendance of 2.1 million.

