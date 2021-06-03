State, federal agents probe police shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State and federal investigators were at the scene of a police shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood on Thursday, though few details were being provided.
Authorities would not immediately say whether someone had died in the shooting, how many officers fired their weapons, or which agencies were involved. The Minneapolis Police Department said it was not involved in the incident.
The U.S. Marshals Services said it was aware of the shooting involving members of a task force but that it was in the process of gathering information.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms both tweeted that they were responding to help investigate.
A small crowd had gathered in the area in a city that has been on edge since the deaths of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year after he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis officers, and Daunte Wright, a Black motorist who was fatally shot in April by an officer in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Park.
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death, and three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges. Former Brooklyn Park Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright's death.
According to the Star Tribune, an aerial view of a the top level of the parking ramp where Thursday's shooting reportedly occurred showed a silver sport utility vehicle with a shattered back window surrounded by many other vehicles near a white pop-up tent. Numerous officers were nearby and in a glass-enclosed stairwell.
