 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State-run vaccination site at Mall of America shuts down

Minnesota health officials have closed their COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have closed their COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that health officials closed the site on Friday evening following a visit from Gov. Tim Walz.

The site was the largest vaccination spot in the state. More than 236,000 doses of vaccine were administered there since it opened in February 2021.

Nurse Cathy Dichter said the first days of offering vaccines at the mall looked like photos from history books, with rows of nurses working nonstop to administer shots.

“Everyone was frightened, scared, relieved that they were going to get their shot," she said. "Some would cry. Some would hug you. Some would just say ‘I haven’t talked to people in days. Can I just sit and talk to you?’ Because it was during the time where everyone was shut in.”

People are also reading…

She said she remembered the first day of administering doses to children between the ages of 5 and 11 sounded like an “echo torture chamber with Disney music loudly infused amongst the clinic.”

Walz said the closure shouldn’t be seen as a signal for people to eschew vaccinations. He said people need to keep getting booster shots and respect COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

Authorities in Las Vegas say a man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. The Clark County coroner reported Friday the 44-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were from Hobbs, New Mexico. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Las Vegas woman, was arrested and remains jailed on $100,000 bail. She faces charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run. A public defender who represented her on Thursday declined outside court to comment.

Authorities identify Mall of America shooting victim

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday that Johntae Hudson of St. Paul died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident forced authorities to lock down the mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, for an hour. Police arrested five people in connection with the shooting Saturday. Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that all five will be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder Tuesday.

Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting on Tuesday. This happened against a backdrop of mass flight cancellations, inclement weather, staffing shortages and general chaos at airports across the country. In Minneapolis, 90 flight delays were reported Wednesday, along with 34 cancellations — 32 of which were Southwest flights, according to aviation website FlightAware. Twenty-six Sun Country Airlines flights were also delayed Wednesday.

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback  to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.

5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a Saturday evening news conference. He said those arrested are two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds, all male. They will all face murder charges. The newspaper says police believe one of the 18-year-olds was the shooter, though another suspect may have also fired a weapon. A sixth suspect is still being sought.

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City.  Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin. Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn’t respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin’s home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window. Investigators say they didn’t know Albright’s motive for the killings.

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating

Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Ellison announced Wednesday that he has charged Justin Stetson with one count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. The criminal complaint alleges Stetston fractured a bone protecting Stallings' eye. The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay Stallings $1.5 million in this past May to settle his federal lawsuit he filed alleging his constitutional rights were violated.

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America

More than 1,100 towns, hamlets and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. The new standards raise the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and add housing units to the definition. Around 4.2 million residents who live in the small cities, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped Thursday into the rural category. The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care and education.

States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

States across the U.S. built big budget surpluses as inflation helped drive up their revenues from income and sales taxes. Now the Federal Reserve's efforts to fight inflation are helping states earn even more. Many states are earning millions of dollars off their surpluses because of rising interest rates. As state legislatures prepare for their 2023 sessions, some governors and lawmakers are proposing to tap into those surpluses for tax cuts or greater spending on priorities such as infrastructure and education. Financial experts warn that states ultimately could see tax revenues drop if the Fed's efforts to slow the economy are successful.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News