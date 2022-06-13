State takes control of Pine Island care center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents.

A Ramsey County court recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out.

State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the facility's operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care.

Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.

“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are focused on a smooth transition and determining the next steps that will meet the needs of residents, staff, and families.”

Receiverships are authorized by state law and allow regulators to assume control of a nursing home in certain situations where there are serious health and safety concerns for residents. The receivership cannot exceed 18 months.

“We are communicating with family members and residents about the transition as we work to stabilize operations,” said state Health Regulation Division Director Maria King. “We will work with the new managing agent to help residents and employees through this transition.”

