Stillwater prison guard faces meth smuggling charges

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an armed robbery that injured one person. Abdiweli Mohamed Jama pleaded guilty in November to robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery took place in November 2020. Authorities say the 32-year-old Jama was armed with a pistol when he attempted to rob Market Barbecue in Minneapolis. An employee was shot once in the shoulder and once in the knee during a struggle to get the gun from Jama. Jama was ordered to serve five years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.