 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Stolen goose statute reappears at recycling center

A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared — at a recycling center

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared — at a recycling center.

The statue was reported stolen from its pedestal in a fountain in Cochran Park on Sunday, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It's unclear when it was actually removed.

The statue reappeared at a St. Paul metal recycling center on Monday and turned over to city staff. The base had sustained minor damage but the statue itself was unharmed. An investigation is underway.

The goose is 28-inches high with a 19-inch wingspan. It's one of four goose statues in the fountain. They ring a sculpture called “Indian Hunter and His Dog,” created by Paul Manship in 1926. The geese were installed around that statue in 1927.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan tank platoons show off fighting capabilities with firing exercise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News