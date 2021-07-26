Streak ends: Americans finally lose Olympic backstroke race

TOKYO (AP) — For the first time since 1992, the American men have lost a backstroke race at the Olympic pool.

Russia swept the top two spots in the 100-meter back Tuesday, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00.

Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy settled for the bronze in 52.19.

It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy’s sweep of the 100 and 200 back at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the streak finally ended at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

It was also a good morning for Australia and Britain.

World record-holder Kaylee McKeown gave the Australian women another gold medal with a victory in the women’s 100 backstroke, setting an Olympic record.

Her winning time of 57.47 was just off the world mark she set this year of 57.45. The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States settled for the bronze at 58.05.