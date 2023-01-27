 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Student groups show support for Minnesota college president

Some student leaders at a Minnesota college where a lesson on Islamic art included a painting of the Prophet Muhammad are supporting the embattled president

  • 0
Minnesota Professor Islamic Art

Hamline University Fayneese Miller during an interview Monday, Jan. 23. 2023 in St Paul Minn. The faculty at the Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student's objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday, Jan. 24.

 Jerry Holt - member, Star Tribune

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Representatives of several student groups at a Minnesota college that dismissed an adjunct art instructor for showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to her class say they do not want the school's embattled president to resign.

In a letter published Wednesday in The Oracle, the student news site at Hamline University in St. Paul, the students said they strongly support President Fayneese Miller.

On Tuesday, Hamline's faculty leaders called overwhelmingly for Miller to resign, saying Miller's dismissal of the instructor violated violated academic freedom and harmed the university’s reputation.

People are also reading…

Erika López Prater showed the 14th century painting of the Prophet Muhammad to her students as part of a lesson on Islamic art after warning them beforehand and giving them an opportunity to opt out. She has sued the private liberal arts school over Miller's decision not to renew her contract.

In their letter, the students said their voices have been ignored during the controversy over Miller's response to a complaint from a Muslim student that seeing images of the Prophet Muhammad violated her religious beliefs.

The letter said Miller has been a consistent supporter of students, and the faculty's call for her resign betrayed them. They also suggested that some faculty members were using the event to find a scapegoat for more significant institutional structural issues, such as racism, sexism and faculty discontent.

“The process and vote to urge President Miller to resign now reflects poorly upon the faculty and the university as a whole, and as members of Hamline University, we stand with President Miller,” the letter said. “We ask the Board of Trustees and the faculty of this institution to listen to what we have to say.”

The letter was signed by 13 students, including members of the Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress, the Diversity Initiatives Steering Committee and the Muslim Student Association.

Faculty leaders said 71 of 92 faculty members who attended a meeting Tuesday voted to seek Miller's resignation.

Miller conceded last week that she had mishandled the situation, particularly in calling Lopez Prater's showing of the image “Islamophobic.”

In a letter published Thursday in the Oracle, Miller said the concept of academic freedom is central to Hamline's mission.

“Supporting our students and honoring our mission requires both listening to the concerns of all members of our community and working collaboratively to uphold our values,” she wrote. “I believe we can do both.”

López Prater said in her lawsuit that she warned her students ahead of time and on the day the images were shown because she knew that many Muslims consider visual depictions of the Prophet Muhammad to be a violation of their faith.

She said the school had subjected her to to religious discrimination and defamation, and damaged her professional and personal reputation.

While leaders of some local Muslim groups criticized López Prater, the national office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said instructors who analyze images of the Prophet Muhammad for academic purposes are not the same as “Islamophobes who show such images to cause offense.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 deputies wounded in Minnesota town of Winsted

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead. The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.

NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play

NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play

Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice, four days after a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle and forced him to hobble off the field in pain. The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Hurts said Wednesday that his shoulder is still sore, though he didn’t seem concerned. The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship, also on Sunday. The winners of the conference title games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.

White Bear Lake police officer stable after shooting

Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

School worker shot during teenagers' fight in St. Paul

A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member's earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene. The St. Paul school district said in a statement that that the school was locked down following reports of shots fired near the facility. Investigators say they haven't determined whether the teens involved in the fight were students at the school.

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving life in prison without parole. Corrections officials say the 73-year-old Blom died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping the 19-year-old Barnum woman from a convenience store in Moose Lake. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video, which was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations. The convicted sex offender was accused of strangling Poirier and burning her body on his vacation property.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Team kickstart winter training in New Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News