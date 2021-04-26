Students unharmed at Plymouth school where gun was fired

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Students at a middle school in Plymouth are safe after officers responded to gunfire Monday morning.

A student who fired the gunshots is in custody, but Plymouth Middle School remained locked down, according to police.

Robbinsdale School District Superintendent Stephanie Burrage said at a briefing outside the school that multiple shots were fired in a hallway outside a bathroom at the school. Several students witnessed the gunfire, Burrage said, but she would not disclose whether the shooter said anything before opening fire.

A school resource officer apprehended the suspect. Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the shooting. Officers responded to the school about 8:45 a.m.

The school serves students in grades sixth through eighth. About 730 students were in school at the time of the shooting, Burrage said.

District officials directed families wishing to pick up students to nearby Armstrong High School.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0