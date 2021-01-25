Study: Less-lethal munitions not advised for crowd control

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Researchers studying injuries sustained by protesters and bystanders in the Twin Cities following the killing of George Floyd say “less-lethal” projectile weapons like rubber bullets are not appropriate for crowd control.

University of Minnesota researchers looked at 89 cases of people checking into the hospital after being injured by police during the protests following Floyd’s killing, according to a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week. The people who were injured ranged from 15 to 77 years old.

While most police policies guide officers to fire weapons like rubber bullets at a person’s body, the researchers found that about 40 percent of people injured by rubber bullets had head injuries, said Erika Kaske, a second-year medical student at the university who worked on the study.

“This is at a rate that is much higher compared to the current literature,” Kaske said of the head injuries. “In our study, we quote the guidelines and they say that hits to the head and hits to the face are potentially unlawful.”