Suburban Detroit officer on leave after Floyd Facebook post

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department has placed one of its officers on unpaid leave after a social media post making light of the death of George Floyd was shared.

A photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, along with the statement “When you gotta change a tire but don’t wanna get your trousers dirty,” was shared by the Sterling Heights officer on Facebook, WXYZ-TV reported.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who was fired, is awaiting trial.

Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis, Detroit and other cities and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

Sterling Heights is in Macomb County, north of Detroit. Its police department has launched an investigation. The name of the officer who shared the post has not been released.