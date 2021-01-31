Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking

The NFL highlights several local organizations at the Super Bowl site each year as part of community-building efforts, and one grant went to the Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking. With Florida ranking third among U.S. states in volume of human trafficking victims, this is a high-priority issue.

Over the last two decades, Congress has provided law enforcement agencies more tools for specifically charging human trafficking crimes. Collaboration between municipal, county, state and federal authorities has increased, and non-governmental organizations such as IJM and its peers have been included in the process to enhance victim support, said Kevin Sibley, the acting special agent in charge for the Tampa branch of Homeland Security Investigations.

“I think that we have a very good, robust plan today,” Sibley said. “When I first got into this 25 years ago, we literally had no idea what we were doing.”

Much of HSI's work involves faceless victims, but human trafficking cases can be emotionally draining for even those with the most steely of demeanors. Victims rarely realize they are victims, said Sibley, as he cited a prior case as a sobering example.