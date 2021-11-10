Supreme Court reinstates wrongful death suit in 2013 killing

MINNNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the heirs of a boy whose 2013 killing sparked major child protection reforms in Minnesota.

The lawsuit accuses Pope County and three child protection workers of negligence in Eric Dean’s murder. The 4-year-old boy, who lived in Starbuck, died at the hands of his father’s girlfriend after at least seven reports of suspected child abuse from different sources.

The state Supreme Court reinstated the lawsuit, saying the district court should determine whether the county and the social workers are liable in the boy's death for failing to notify law enforcement about reports of abuse as required by state law, the Star Tribune reported.

The district court had dismissed the case, saying that the social workers were immune from liability in the screening and handling of suspected child abuse cases. The high court's 36-page decision found that immunity didn’t apply to the social workers. The justices also said the significance of a failure to report suspected child abuse is something that should be weighed by the district court.

The ruling returned the case to the lower court for further proceedings, including a possible trial.

Eric’s stepmother, Amanda Peltier, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014.

