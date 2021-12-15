Surgery delays grow at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health care systems say surgery delays are growing as coronavirus patients crowd hospitals.

Doctors say hospitals have deferred procedures to free up beds, leaving some patients in prolonged pain.

Patient demand over the past month has been the highest in the 21 months of the pandemic, according to health care providers.

“I’m not sure the public is truly aware that all systems in the state have been delaying surgical procedures. When you add it all up, it’s a lot of people,” said Dr. Robert Quickel, vice president of surgical care for Allina Health, which operates Mercy.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 9,042 COVID-19 infections that were identified over the weekend. The state also reported 46 COVID-19 deaths, including seven people in their 30s and 40s.

Hospitals started in September delaying surgeries that could be safely pushed back 90 or more days, and then moved on to those that could wait 30 to 60 days, the Star Tribune reported. Many surgeries have come due.

“We’ve been doing this for over 90 days, so delaying those folks has really flipped some of them into the category of, ‘really can’t wait anymore,’” Quickel said.

State leaders are hopeful that Minnesota’s progress in providing booster COVID-19 vaccine doses will disrupt the latest COVID-19 wave and restore hospital schedules. Minnesota ranks second among states with 44% of fully vaccinated adults receiving boosters. But, the state still has 1 million people who haven’t received any shots.

