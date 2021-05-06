Suspect arrested in death of cab driver in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a cab driver in Moorhead.

The 18-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a joint investigation by Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, of Moorhead, dead in a cab after responding to a single-vehicle crash in south Moorhead around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he had been shot during a robbery.

The teen is being held in the Cass County Jail and is facing possible charges of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery, KFGO reported.

Police say the teen is also a suspect in two armed robberies in Fargo that happened prior to the Moorhead incident. The first happened about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. A woman was approached by an armed man who demanded her property. She screamed and the robber fled. The second armed robbery was reported at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Neither victim was injured.

