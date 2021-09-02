Suspect arrested in fatal highway shooting tied to road rage

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a driver on a highway in Plymouth in a suspected case of road rage, according to police.

Plymouth police plan a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide details of the arrest.

According to investigators, 56-year-old Jay Boughton was shot in the head by another motorist July 6 as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169.

Police Chief Erik Fadden has said a traffic altercation between the two drivers “escalated quickly,” and the shooter may have killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something as minor as a lane change.

Boughton's vehicle then went through a fence and crashed in the parking lot of an apartment complex where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

The suspect’s SUV was located last month. Police did not say where the SUV was found or what led them to it.

