Suspect fatally shot after encountering officers in Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) — A suspect was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement officers in northeastern Minnesota, according to sheriff's officials.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the suspect who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted for a recent felony committed in Morrison County.
Authorities said that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were actively searching for a known suspect and vehicle in the Morrison County felony case.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in Chisholm about 7:15 a.m. A sheriff’s office statement says contact was made with the suspect about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” No law enforcement officers were injured.
The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.