Suspected thief parks stolen car at retired officers' home

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly stole a car and tried to hide it at the home of two retired police officers.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that Alexander John Thompson was charged Jan. 31 with auto theft in Dakota County.

According to police, Thompson stole a car in Lakeville the morning of Jan. 30. He parked the car in a pole barn at a Greenvale Township home later that afternoon. The home is owned by a retired Prior Lake police officer and her husband, a retired New Mexico police officer. The couple saw Thompson, handcuffed him and called police, according to a criminal complaint.

It's not clear why Thompson allegedly put the car in the barn. Dakota County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Leopold said Thompson said he parked the car there because it was starting to break down. Leopold said investigators aren't sure that's true because Thompson's story kept changing.

Thompson faces a separate auto theft charge in Dakota County for allegedly stealing an SUV from a Hastings Walmart on Jan. 27

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0