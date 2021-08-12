 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV linked to fatal road rage incident possibly found
0 Comments
AP

SUV linked to fatal road rage incident possibly found

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they have found an SUV that matches the description of the one driven by the person who fatally shot a man in a suspected road rage incident.

Plymouth police said investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. The development comes about a month after 56-year-old Jay Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169.

His vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building where his 15-year-old son gave his father CPR.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden has said a traffic altercation “escalated quickly,” and the shooter may have killed Boughton over something as minor as a lane change, the Star Tribune reported.

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the asteroid Bennu on a collision course with Earth?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News