Swim teacher, coach instilled his 'kids' with life lessons

Grey “truly cares about the kids, and you can tell that they love him and respect him right back,” said Jhoelle Hite, the mother of three of Grey’s swimmers. “He has them work hard, but he also makes it fun. He has built a real community of kids who look out for one another and who cheer each other on.”

Grey, who is married and has two children and four grandchildren, regularly attends SPTC swimmers’ college, high school and club swim meets in the fall and winter. “It means a lot that he comes and cheers me on,” said Emily Hite, 21, a senior at the University of St. Thomas who swims the 100- and 200-meter butterfly. When meets were closed to spectators because of COVID-19, Grey watched her swim online and then texted her to check on times and splits.

Although much has changed about teaching during the past 61 years, Grey said the one constant has been the kids. “Kids are kids,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve had kids with green hair, orange hair, red hair, no hair, long hair, whatever it happens to be, you know what? They’re all still kids. They still have the same needs. To me, they are fascinating.”

In 2019, SPTC underwent a $1.7 million renovation and built a new pool. It is named the “Gary Grey Pool.”

“It was a total surprise, and I’m really hard to surprise,” Grey said. “I’ve told many friends that I became a bit nervous because some of my swimming friends who’d had pools named after them were already dead. I wondered if people knew something I didn’t. Truthfully, I’m very honored and humbled. It’s a heckuva deal.”

