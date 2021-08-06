Target won't require office workers to return before 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target announced it will not require its downtown Minneapolis headquarters employees to return to the office for the rest of the year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

Target has about 8,500 workers at its headquarters offices, making it the largest downtown employer. In an email sent to employees Friday, Target said it is still planning a gradual transition back to the office starting Sept. 20, but only common areas such as cafeterias or conference rooms will initially be open.

Plans to reopen other floors and personal workspaces in September have been put on hold.

Other companies, such as U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo, said earlier this week that they would delay their September returns to the office by at least a month.