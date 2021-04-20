Tears and relief sweep intersection where George Floyd died

“It means so much to me,” said Johnson, who was wearing a mask that memorialized some of Floyd’s final words: “I can’t breathe.”

“I’ve been praying for George every day, every morning at 6 a.m. I’m just so happy. The way he was murdered was terrible, but thank you, Jesus,” she said.

Some 300 people gathered in the intersection, home to Cup Foods, the corner convenience store where employees had called police on the evening of May 25, saying Floyd had paid for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. It was Memorial Day.

Since then, thousands have come to lay flowers at the site where Floyd had the air choked out of him. Or they came to stand beside the sculpture that now fills the middle of the street, a huge metal fist raised as a cry for justice. Or they look at the now-closed gas station, where the sign had been covered long ago with a demand: “Justice for George Floyd.”

On Tuesday, a protester climbed onto the sign to add two more words: “Justice Served?”

For those gathered on Tuesday, they had seen at least the beginning of justice.