Teen crashes stolen vehicle in St. Cloud train yard

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in a St. Cloud train yard.

The St. Cloud Times reported Saturday that police responded to a robbery report early Friday morning. A man told officers that three males had assaulted him and stolen his vehicle.

Officers on the scene received a report of a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description swerving all over the road. Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard.

The vehicle crashed and caught fire. Police doused the flames and removed the boy from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and could face charges that include driving under the influence, vehicle theft and robbery.

