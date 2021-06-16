 Skip to main content
Teen killed by hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis
AP

Teen killed by hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis.

The 16-year-old boy was either on foot or skateboarding when he was struck in north Minneapolis about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Police and fire personnel provided aid until paramedics arrived and took the boy to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died. The teen has not been identified.

According to officials, that after striking the teen, the driver continued north, struck several parked cars and left the road before coming to rest in a yard where the individual was arrested.

Drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

