 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Teen killed in New Year's Eve shooting in north Minneapolis

A 15-year-old boy died and another teen was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and another teen was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve.

The Star Tribune reports Minneapolis police responded at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting with one person down and another wounded, according to a news release. Officers found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The second boy, a 16-year-old, arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two were walking when gunfire came from a vehicle. No one has been arrested.

It was the 97th homicide in Minneapolis for 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News