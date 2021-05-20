Teens rescued from abandoned building in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three teenagers were rescued after being trapped in an abandoned building at a former automotive plant in St. Paul, according to police.

One of the teens was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a fall Wednesday. Officers responded to a 911 call about 2:20 p.m. from the former Ford Motor Co. plant.

Authorities said the teens were trapped in a confined area and needed help. According to St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso, six teens entered the abandoned building. Three made it out and called 911.

Mokosso says the old building is used by intruders as a place to drink, smoke or go urban exploring. He said it is sometimes inhabited by homeless people, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The main 122-acre Ford site has been cleared for the Highland Bridge development project, but some infrastructure remains just south of the Ford dam.

