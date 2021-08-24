Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A prominent Minnesota GOP donor allegedly paid underage girls for sex, a police officer testified in federal court Tuesday.

The Star Tribune reported that Minneapolis Police Officer Brandon Brugger spoke during a detention haring for Anton Lazzaro. A federal grand jury indicted the 30-year-old Lazzaro on multiple sex trafficking counts earlier this month. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer ordered him held without bail pending trial, citing the nature of the charges and Lazarro's ample resources, which she said make him a flight risk.

Brugger, who works for a state task force on sex trafficking, testified that Lazzaro groomed his victims with expensive purses, vape pens, alcohol and other gifts. Some of the girls were as young as 15.

He added that 19-year-old St. Thomas University student Gisela Castro Medina recruited girls for Lazzaro on SnapChat. Medina, who also served as chairwoman of the school's Republican chapter, has been charged with helping recruit victims.