Texas officials back pardoning Floyd for 2004 drug arrest

Goines is now facing two counts of felony murder, as well as other charges in both state and federal court, for a deadly 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

Prosecutors allege Goines, 56, lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home by claiming that a confidential informant had bought heroin there. Goines later said there was no informant and that he had bought the drugs himself, they allege.

More than 160 drug convictions tied to Goines have since been dismissed by prosecutors.

Allison Mathis, an attorney with the Harris County Public Defender’s Office who filed the pardon request, told commissioners this is “not a political issue.”

“No matter how you feel about Mr. Floyd, about his life or his death, Mr. Floyd does not deserve to have this stain and take a wrongful conviction on his record,” Mathis said.

Several of Floyd’s family members and friends as well as community leaders also spoke during Tuesday’s meeting in support of the resolution.