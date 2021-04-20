The Latest: Elation and wariness after verdict in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (all times local):

9 p.m.

Crowds nationwide are reacting with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd.

Cheers erupted from Floyd’s family members as the judge read the verdict Tuesday, and a vigil at the site of Floyd’s death last May gave way to celebration.

In the Houston neighborhood where Floyd grew up, a small crowd gathered under a tent near a mural of Floyd to listen as the verdict was read on TV. People driving by honked their car horns and yelled, “Justice!”

But the elation was tinged with wariness and worry that while justice was done for one Black person on this day, it would not be enough by itself.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who traveled to Minneapolis for the verdict, said, "We are relieved but not celebrating because the killing continues.”

6:15 p.m.