Minnesota voters can find polling place information here and a sample ballot here.
Former two-term GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty is fighting for his old job and is running in the primary against Jeff Johnson, who ran against outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton in 2014. Tim Walz, who is vacating the 1st Congressional District seat, is in a DFL primary with state Rep. Erin Murphy and attorney general Lori Swanson, whose withdrawal from re-election in early June contributed to most of the chaos.
The DFL primary field for attorney general includes U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, a national figure, as well as state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former Ramsey County attorney Tom Foley, the DFL-endorsed Matt Pelikan and former Commerce Department commissioner Mike Rothman. Many figure Doug Wardlow will be the GOP nominee, but Bob Lessard, a former state senator (though a DFL senator) may give him some trouble with sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts.
The GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District seat will see Jim Hagedorn try to earn his third straight nomination. He's facing state Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester. The DFL nominee, barring a major upset, will be Dan Feehan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.