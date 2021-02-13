 Skip to main content
Three dead after fiery crash in Chisago County
CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — Three St. Paul men are dead after a fiery crash in Chisago County.

Authorities say speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash, which happened Friday morning in Nessel Township. Initial reports were that a passenger car and transport bus had collided and both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The three men who died were traveling in the passenger car. Authorities say their names will not be released until their identities are confirmed through medical records.

