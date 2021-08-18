Timeline of R. Kelly's life, lurid rumor to criminal charges

— Sept. 29, 2012: Kelly is nominated for two Soul Train Awards, making him the most nominated act ever at the awards show.

— March 18, 2013: Kelly’s mansion, once valued at more than $5 million, sells for $950,000 in a foreclosure auction.

— July 17, 2017: BuzzFeed reports on parents’ claims that Kelly brainwashed their daughters and was keeping them in an abusive “cult.” One woman says she was with Kelly willingly. Following the BuzzFeed report, activists launched the #MuteRKelly movement, calling for boycotts of his music.

— Feb. 13, 2018: Kelly is evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over more than $31,000 owed in unpaid rent.

— April 30, 2018: The Time’s Up campaign, devoted to helping women in the aftermath of sexual abuse, joins the #MuteRKelly social media campaign and pushes for further investigation into Kelly’s behavior, which had come under closer scrutiny over the previous year as women came forward accusing him of sexual coercion and physical abuse. Kelly’s camp responds: “We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.”