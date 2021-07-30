To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

“I thought I’d come here and get it today and get my hundred dollars because I’m going to get it anyway,” Sharp said.

Other states are beginning programs to hand out money too. New Mexico helped pioneer cash incentives in June and is starting another $100 handout for vaccinations on Monday. Ohio is offering $100 to state employees who get vaccinated.

Minnesota's $100 incentive started Friday, although several people who showed up at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to get jabbed with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine hadn't heard about the money.

Vidiya Sami, an office worker from the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, went to the airport because it was the only location offering the “one-and-done” vaccine.

"That’s why I chose it,” Sami said.

She said she delayed getting the shot because she was scared at first, “especially reading about ... the side effects from other people."

“And then I kind of made myself more paranoid by joining Facebook groups, and reading everybody else’s symptoms after they got the shots,” she said. “I was basically just giving myself anxiety, but the more I researched about it, you know, the pros outweighed the cons.”