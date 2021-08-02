 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
0 Comments
AP

Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — An arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that killed a toddler and injured five others, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

According to the patrol, an SUV hit a barrier on a bridge, flipped over some fencing and landed on Interstate 94 below in Brooklyn Center about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which didn't involve any other vehicles. The 25-year-old Minneapolis man driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The crash killed a 1-year-old boy and injured the driver and four other passengers, including three children. Their injuries are apparently not life threatening, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Transgender weightlifter becomes focus of inclusion vs fairness debate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News