Top energy lawmakers optimistic despite divided Legislature

Other priorities for Senjem include Clean Energy First, another returning bill that would require utilities to prioritize renewables and green technology when replacing aging power generation. Senjem, the bill’s Senate author, said the bill would go through committees again this session and that a compromise will emerge and likely pass.

Democrats had a few objections to the last version of the bill, Long said, but he sees an agreement in the offing. “I think the end product, the place that we’re all pointing towards, is the same, which is that we want to help strengthen the ability for replacing retiring assets with clean energy,” he said.

Long and Senjem have co-authored a bill that let cities pass “stretch codes” that require greater efficiency than the state energy code. Minneapolis, St. Paul, and a handful of other cities have been asking for the Legislature to permit stretch codes to apply first to commercial buildings, Long said.

Long would also like to see the bill that promotes solar on schools re-emerge after being passed by the House last year. A proposal promoting renewable natural gas should get a hearing and move forward in the Senate, Senjem said.