 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage

Early reports of tornado damage overnight in Mississippi and Alabama suggest twisters wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama, and meteorologists said the threat of dangerous storms remained Wednesday near the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas, threatening a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live. Emergency responders had no reports of fatalities, but were waiting for daylight to make sure.

The “threat for supercells capable of all severe hazards continues,” forecasters said, after multiple tornado warnings were issued starting Tuesday afternoon and continued through the night.

People are also reading…

In the west Alabama town of Eutaw, video from WBMA-TV from showed large sections of the roof missing from an apartment complex, displacing 15 families in the middle of the night.

“We’ve got power lines, trees just all over the road,” Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC-TV. “In the morning when we get a little daylight, we’re going to do a door-by-door search to make sure no one is trapped inside or anything like that.”

A suspected tornado damaged numerous homes during the night in Hale County, Alabama, where the emergency director said more than a third of the people live in highly vulnerable mobile homes.

“I have seen some really nice mobile homes tied down, but they just don’t stand a chance against a tornado,” Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told WBRC just ahead of the storm.

The weather service confirmed that tornadoes hit the ground in Mississippi. Images of the wreckage in Caledonia showed a grocery store damaged, a fire station shredded and a house toppled, but Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that everyone escaped injury.

Hail stones crashed against the windows of City Hall in the small town of Tchula, Mississippi, where sirens blared and the mayor and other residents took cover. “It was hitting against the window, and you could tell that it was nice-sized balls of it,” Mayor Ann Polk said after the storm passed.

High winds downed power lines, and flooding was a hazard as more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell within several hours in some places. More than 50,000 customers in Mississippi and Alabama were without electricity Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages.

About 100 people hunkered down in a tornado shelter in Starkville, Mississippi, where Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University, said he peered out at “incredibly black” skies. Ceecee has assembled a database of Mississippi tornado shelters, and found several towns without any.

“I’ve had to go through events without (shelters), and trust me, they were scary,” Ceecee said.

Meanwhile, heavy snow has snarled traffic in some parts of the Upper Midwest.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tweeted Tuesday afternoon that its runways were closed due to fast snowfall rates and reduced visibility. Air traffic websites showed some inbound planes circling or diverting to other airports such as St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota. The National Weather Service reported nearly 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow on the ground at the airport by noon.

The airport said it was able to reopen its first runway hours later, and planes were landing as scheduled on Wednesday.

Michael Warren in Atlanta, Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Michael Goldberg in Jackson, Mississippi; Sara Cline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a term of 7½ years, with five of those to be served in prison.  But Meany won an appeal of his initial sentence claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life. As it turned out, Meany’s second sentence was lengthier than his first.

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for the long-stalled PolyMet copper-nickel mine. They say regulators should have included “end-of-pipe” limits on discharges of mercury and sulfates in PolyMet’s water quality permit. And they say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, resulting in a weaker permit. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements. It's one of three major permits issued to PolyMet four years ago that remain on hold due to legal challenges.

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application was denied based on “immoral character or conduct." The appeals court ruled Monday that this reason was unconstitutionally vague and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board must reconsider — focusing narrowly on whether Yanez’s conduct makes him unfit to teach. Messages left with Yanez’s attorney and with the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board were not immediately returned.

About 200 people rescued from ice chunk on Minnesota lake

Officials in northern Minnesota say roughly 200 people have been rescued from Upper Red Lake after an ice chunk broke free from shore. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that the people were ice fishing Monday when the chunk separated. Officials directed the anglers to the southeast edge of the lake known as JR's Corner, where a temporary ice bridge was set up over the open water. Authorities said that everyone had been rescued by mid-afternoon.

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. It was not immediately clear how soon a judge might consider the request.

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooter training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers. More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

Election wins for abortion rights and Democrats could translate into abortion protections in some states. But more restrictions could still be coming elsewhere. This year's overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed abortion decisions to the states. While the majority of voters oppose total bans, the issue is playing out differently in different states. In Minnesota and Michigan, where this month's elections put Democrats in control, protections are a priority. But in Florida, where Republicans strengthened their grip on power, a tighter ban could be under consideration — though there's a question of how far it should go.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News