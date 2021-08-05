Trial for ex-cop in Daunte Wright death won't be broadcast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of Daunte Wright has denied a request to broadcast the proceedings, saying in a ruling Thursday that the public and media will have ample space to view the trial in the courtroom or in designated overflow rooms.

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. The city’s former police chief said he believed Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. She’s charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On Thursday, Judge Regina Chu ruled that there will be no recording or livestreaming of the trial. She also moved up the start date by about a week, to Nov. 30.