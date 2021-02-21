Tribal, county teamwork keys Minnesota county's vaccinations

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (AP) — The only Minnesota county located entirely within the borders of a Native American reservation has been vaccinating at rates that far surpass most other counties in the state, authorities said.

Mahnomen County is located in the northwestern part of the state, about an hour's drive from the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area. As of this past week, 85 percent of people 65 and older in the county have been vaccinated.

Public health leaders at the White Earth Nation and Mahnomen County credit that high vaccination rate to close collaboration between the tribe and the county to efficiently get those doses to residents, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The White Earth Reservation is a patchwork of tribal and private land — and the people who live there are a nearly equal mix of Native Americans and non-Native people. Since White Earth is a sovereign nation, it has the authority to set its own parameters for who is eligible to be vaccinated.

The tribe decided that everyone in the county should qualify.