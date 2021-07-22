Trickling Gooseberry Falls is sign of Minnesota drought

Diana Karwan, a hydrologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota, said the low water levels in rivers is partly due to exhausted stores of water in soils and wetlands. The water stores, created from rain and snow, keep rivers running — and without rain they are depleting, she said.

“What you are seeing at Gooseberry Falls now is resulting from what’s happening this week and this month, but also over the course of the entire year, where it’s been so dry,” Karwan said.

Minnesota Sea Grant director John Downing said there's no doubt situations like this will become more common. as ice-free seasons for inland lakes have increased by two to four weeks in past years, and Lake Superior has seen smaller ice cover. Rivers along the North Shore, from the Knife to the Temperance, are low this summer, and some even have dry sections with just occasional pools.

Low river levels and warm water hurt migratory fish populations, especially the coho and chinook salmon and brook and rainbow trout that use streams that feed into Lake Superior as nursery areas. The young fish run out of room and the heat can literally cook them, said Don Schreiner, a fisheries specialist for Minnesota Sea Grant.