Trooper suffers minor injuries after his squad was struck

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a state trooper tending to a crash suffered minor injuries after his squad car was struck Saturday night on Interstate-694 in Arden Hills.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said both crashes occurred while it was snowing, but he did not say whether the wintry conditions played a role. The second crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver whose vehicle hit the trooper's squad car was also slightly injured, the Star Tribune reported.

