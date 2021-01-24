Trooper suffers minor injuries after his squad was struck

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a state trooper tending to a crash suffered minor injuries after his squad car was struck Saturday night on Interstate-694 in Arden Hills.
Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said both crashes occurred while it was snowing, but he did not say whether the wintry conditions played a role. The second crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The driver whose vehicle hit the trooper's squad car was also slightly injured, the Star Tribune reported.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.