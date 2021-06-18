Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges drop

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who drove through a large crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis highway last year during demonstrations over George Floyd's death will have criminal charges dropped if he remains law-abiding for the next year.

Hennepin County prosecutors entered into a “continuance without prosecution” agreement with Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego, on Friday during a virtual court hearing before a district judge, the Star Tribune reported. Vechirko was charged with one felony count of making threats of violence and with criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor.

Prosecutors alleged that Vechirko attempted to “scare” protesters when he drove onto the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River as thousands of people protested Floyd's death under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.