Trump backers rally at Minnesota Capitol against Biden win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul for what was billed as a “Storm the Capitol” rally on Wednesday to protest against the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress, who had remained publicly silent before Wednesday over how they planned to vote, issued only brief criticisms of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry Trump supporters, which forced lawmakers to take shelter and interrupted challenges to Biden’s Electoral College victory. They did not say whether they considered Trump or others who have sought to undermine confidence in the election results responsible for the violence.

Minnesota Democrats, by contrast, leveled sharp denunciations holding Trump and other GOP leaders directly to blame. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a frequent target of Trump's ire, said she would draw up articles of impeachment.

The demonstration outside the Minnesota Capitol was heavy on speeches and chants in opposition to both the outcome of the election and the emergency measures that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported..