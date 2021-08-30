 Skip to main content
AP

Tunnel explorer dies after storms wash him into Mississippi

  Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man who was exploring tunnels under a bridge in St. Paul died after he and two others were washed into the Mississippi River.

Five adults were exploring the tunnels when a thunderstorm hit. Two people were able to escape, but the three others were washed into the river about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramsey County Water Patrol, St. Paul police, St. Paul and Minneapolis fighters were called to the scene. The responders were able to rescue two of the three adults who washed into the river.

The body of third person was recovered about 7 a.m. Sunday after officials searched most of the night.

