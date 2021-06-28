Twin Cities has nation's highest racial gap for homeowners

The researchers said the decline in homeownership, especially in some of the most racially diverse and economically challenged neighborhoods, meant that more Black families became renters and fewer were able to build wealth through homeownership.

Many of the houses that were once affordable to those buyers have been siphoned off by large, out-of-town investors who now own 48,000 single-family rentals in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. That’s twice as many as in 2005.

“Housing has been treated as a commodity,” said Marcus Owens, executive director of the St. Louis Park-based African American Leadership Forum. “It’s been such a huge part of the infrastructure of our society that when you don’t have equity in homeownership you’re not going to get equity in many of the other aspects of life — health, employment, entrepreneurship, safety, education.”

Lilricka Barber rents a townhouse in Burnsville for herself and her 11-year-old son. After three years of improving her credit score and saving money for a down payment on her first house, she was pre-approved to buy a $260,000 house. But after looking at roughly 75 houses and getting outbid by up to $50,000, she put the house hunt on hold.

“I’m tired and fatigued,” said Barber, who works full time and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree. “I am determined to own a home. And it’s definitely something I want for my children, to be able to pass something down to them.”

