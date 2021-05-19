Twin Cities man arrested for allegedly killing wife in 2010

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man on suspicion of killing his wife in St. Paul more than a decade ago.

Nicholas Firkus, 38, of Mounds View, was interviewed at police headquarters after his arrest and was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. He has been charged but details are not expected to be released until Thursday when Firkus is scheduled to make his first court appearance, Ramsey County Attorney’s Office spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said.

Firkus is accused of killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010. Nicholas Firkus told police that someone broke into their home about 6:30 a.m. that day and grabbed his shotgun, after which the two struggled over the weapon. Firkus said the gun fired, killing his wife, and he was injured in the leg when it went off a second time.

Attorney Joe Friedberg, who is representing Nicholas Firkus, said he wasn’t prepared to comment Wednesday afternoon because he hasn’t seen the allegations against Firkus.

“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point,” Heidi’s family said in a statement. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth.”

