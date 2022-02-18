Twin Cities teachers, support staff authorize a strike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers and school support staff in the Twin Cities have authorized a strike against their districts.

Their votes don't trigger an immediate strike against the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts. State law requires the union to provide 10 days notice before striking.

The two sides in both districts have been negotiating for months over wages, class sizes, student mental health support and efforts to recruit and retain a diverse workforce, the Star Tribune reported.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reported Thursday that 98% of support staff and 97% of teachers voted to authorize a strike. More than 78% of St. Paul Federation of Educators members voted to strike.

“No one wants to strike, but district leaders haven’t budged and even want to backtrack on the investments our students need,” said Leah VanDassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators. “The last two years have been hard on everyone. It has also shown us students need even more support, not less. The short-term sacrifice of a strike is worth it so our students have the schools they deserve for years to come.”

The Minneapolis teachers union has a mediation session with the district Friday and will meet again Tuesday.

