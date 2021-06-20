Twin Cities woman shot and killed 4 days into new marriage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities woman was less than a week into her new marriage to a fellow Air Force veteran when she was allegedly shot to death by her ex-husband.

Police say Lauri Deatherage was killed inside her Robbinsdale home Friday, four days after both her 48th birthday and her wedding to Billy Deatherage. Lauri Deatherage's 64-year-old ex-husband was arrested after a 10-hour standoff with police and is awaiting charges, the Star Tribune reported.

Billy Deatherage told the newspaper Sunday that he met his wife 30 years ago while stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. They reconnected as friends about four years ago and he proposed this spring.

“Our time was cut short by an atrocious act,” said Deatherage,

Civil court records show that Lauri Deatherage finalized a divorce with the suspect about three years ago. She was in the process of moving to Arkansas to be with her new husband.

