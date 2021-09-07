 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two boys rescued from Lake Nokomis are hospitalized
0 Comments
AP

Two boys rescued from Lake Nokomis are hospitalized

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two boys are hospitalized in critical condition after rescuers pulled them from Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, according to authorities.

Hennepin County sheriff's officials said the two brothers, one believed to be 8-years-old and the other 11, were swimming with their father Monday afternoon when they struggled in deep water.

Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Skoogman said rescuers “located them rather quickly, getting to one in about a minute and to the other in a few minutes.”

First responders administered CPR before the brothers were transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"Complete disaster:" Displaced are asking for help in Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News